Local shelter takes back tiny kitten after it escaped from foster family

ROANOKE, Va. - Three-year-old Nora misses the tiny kitten she thought would be her new companion.

Her mother, Kristen Maxey, who was fostering the kitten, said the plan was to adopt it.

But then the kitten got away.

Director of Operations Melinda Rector of the Roanoke Center for Animal Care and Protection said when the kitten was found a couple of days later, the shelter decided to keep it.

“It was our decision that it was in the best interest of this animal to come back to the shelter with us,” Rector said.

Nora was devastated.

“She was upset. At first, she didn't realize it. I tried to explain to her what was going to happen,” Maxey said.

While the animal shelter is crowded, Rector explained the policies when fostering a pet.

“You have a great deal of responsibility. It's not just a cute animal to take home and love. We absolutely want you to love it, but we absolutely want you to also take care of it and know exactly where it is and what it's doing,” Rector said.

It’s a tough situation for both sides.

The family longs for a kitten to love.

“I'm going to make sure she gets another kitty cat,” Maxey said.

The shelter is in need of homes for animals to be loved.

“We want the animals to beloved and in loving homes, but we also want them to be safe,” Rector said.

Rector said if you have a question on fostering a pet, contact the animal shelter.

