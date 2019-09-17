Local store holding bra drive to help human trafficking survivors

ROANOKE, Va. - A local boutique is holding a bra drive to help women who have been rescued from human trafficking.

Derriere de Soie, a bra fitting and intimate apparel store, in downtown Roanoke is collecting gently used or new, clean bras to donate to the nonprofit Free The Girls.

The charity gives bras to women in developing countries who then sell them to make a stable living.

The store also wants to raise awareness for local nonprofits that help women who've been trafficked, including Street Ransom in Roanoke and Freedom 4/24 in Lynchburg.

"It's not just about, you know, raising a little bit of awareness for an international group. It's about, 'Hey, look. There are other organizations in Roanoke that need your help, that need your donations, your attention, your time," said Lauren Ricci, the Roanoke store manager.

Donations can be dropped off at the boutique, located at the corner of 1st Street SW and Kirk Avenue from Wed. 9/18 through Sat. 9/21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Charlottesville Derriere de Soie location is accepting donations from Sept. 16-21.

The store is also offering discounts on merchandise for anyone who brings in donations.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888

