Local students bringing history to life

ROANOKE, Va. - Juniors at Parkway Christian Academy are creating an exhibit for a living history museum. They worked all year to research the 1930s through the 1980s in their U.S. history class.

On Friday night, they will showcase artifacts from each decade, including clothing, newspaper clips, old TV sets and even typewriters.

The exhibit is free, but the school is accepting donations to help pay for a student field trip to Washington, D.C. The exhibit runs from 6-8 p.m. at the school.

