Local Susan G. Komen chapter launches #Unacceptable campaign

ROANOKE, Va. - This National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the local Susan G Komen chapter is taking a new approach to spreading awareness with its #Unacceptable campaign.

The goal is tackling statistics that Komen considers unacceptable, like the following: Nearly 250,000 men and women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and more than 41,000 people will die. That's more than the entire student populations of Radford and Virginia Tech combined.

"We need to be funding more programs. We need to be funding more research. We need to be figuring out why some women are dying of this disease and some aren't and how we can change that," Elizabeth Hand, community engagement manager for the Virginia Blue Ridge chapter of Susan G. Komen, said.

Click here to find out how you can volunteer and support the local Komen chapter's many events this month.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.