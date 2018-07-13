Local teens volunteer to help build a Habitat for Humanity project

ROANOKE,Va. - While many teens use their summer to play video games or go to the pool, a group of local teenagers is using this time to help others.

Habitat for Humanity's summer camp of teens is helping build a shed for one of their future habitat homes.

The fun continues Saturday as they will be building planters for a future garden at the Hope Center.

“It’s super important for the kids of the community to get involved and to see their work and see how it is going to see impact families in the future for Habitat for Humanity,” said Claire Brooks, AmeriCorp crew leader for Habitat for Humanity.

If you'd like to sign your teen up for a future project head over to this link.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.