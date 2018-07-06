Local volunteers head to help people of Guatemala after volcano eruption

ROANOKE, Va. - The Kaszas are preparing to leave for Guatemala in less than 24 hours.

They are heading there to help some of the 1.7 million people affected by the volcano that erupted last month.

“We have to realize this is not a hugely significant country in the world's perspective and yet the importance of this volcano and the effect on the people who were already struggling,” said Liz Kaszas.

Through ministry, Liz has brought together a team of seven which will be heading out on a two-week mission.The youngest team member is just 8 years old.

Each member has a personal reason for going, but they all share the same goal.

“People usually ask me, 'What kind of experience do you have?' ( meaning) nursing or anything, and I say, 'I got love. I just want to go love on the kids.' That's it. That’s what they need the most,” said James Kasza.

The group has received an outpouring of support and donations from the community.

Kroger donated much-needed medical supplies, such as burn cream, eye drops and bandages. Delta Air Lines waived the baggage fees for carrying all the supplies.

The group members plan to go wherever they are needed and help those who are sick in any way they can.

“It could have been me or someone else that could have happened to with that volcano. These people have to live with this,” said volunteer Roxana Striebeck.

“When you bless others, you are truly far more blessed,” said Liz Kaszas.

