Local winter supply stores draw in busy crowd over weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - In light of the anticipated storm, Ten News checked in with a local supply store in Roanoke that has been packed with customers.

Store managers at Value Tool say customers waited for doors to open on Saturday morning.

They have been coming in to get snow sleds, as well as various winter supplies such as snow shovels.

“We're getting out and doing what we have to do today before the storm hits tomorrow. We came in to get some ice melts for the steps,” said Michele Kernan, a customer at Value Tool.

While more customers are coming in this weekend, the store remains fully stocked on most winter items.

