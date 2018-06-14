Roanoke Logan's Roadhouse helps soldier surprise family in heartwarming homecoming

ROANOKE, Va. - Spc. Josh Kingery returned home Wednesday night after serving for 320 days in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Family Readiness and Military Ease helped Kingery and worked with Logan's Roadhouse, along with Kingery's wife and sister, to surprise his family in the restaurant.

Kingery and his wife were picked up at their house by Prestige Limousine in Roanoke and driven to Logan's Roadhouse where his mom, dad, aunt, grandmother, sister and his 10- and 2-year-old daughters, Ally and Kiari, awaited the surprise arrival.

