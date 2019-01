SALEM, Va. - The Salem Police Department is asking the community for help identifying a man believed to be a thief.

Police say the man seen above is a person of interest in a theft at a business in Salem.

It's believed he may be driving or be a passenger in the car shown below.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 540-375-3083.

