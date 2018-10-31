Looking for a job? Roanoke is hiring!

Looking for a job? The city of Roanoke is hiring.

Angelia Vernon, the city's human resources manager, said the community will be introduced to a vast number of employment opportunities.

“There will be everything from public safety to social services to our libraries,” Vernon said.

For the first time, the city is collaborating with the Roanoke City Sheriff's Office to create a job fair for all departments in the city. Teresa Benson, recruitment specialist for the Sheriff’s Office, is excited about this opportunity.

“We're already a very diverse city. But we're always looking for more diverse skills and folks to come into the city government,” Benson said.

The job fair will also give the community a chance to network, connect with hiring managers as well as receive career counseling.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring a resume.

The job fair is set for Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building.

