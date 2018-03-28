LOVE sign makes debut in Salem

SALEM, Va.- - Pittsylvania County was the first area in Virginia to get a mobile LOVE sign Now the love is spreading to another location in the commonwealth.

The city of Salem started working on its mobile sign in December.

The city wanted a sign that will bring more public artwork and also represent and explain the name Salem.

The sign spells out the word LOVE, and the bottom of the sign incorporates the origin of of the word Salem, which comes from shalom, a word that means peace, wholeness, harmony and tranquility.

On the sign, the 'O' in LOVE is also a peace sign.

"I think it's the spirit of Salem. That's what we strive for it to be and strive for this community. So I think it's a good goal," said Carrie Cox.

"When they came up with the idea, I thought it was a great idea. And I love the fact that we have a street department that is so creative and so hands on that, instead of hiring someone to make it, that is kind of extra special that it was made in house," said Jane Johnson, owner of R.M. Johnson and Sons Jewelers.

The Virginia Tourism Corp. has a LOVEwork Reimbursement Program to help display these slogans all over the commonwealth. But Salem didn't go through the program. They city paid for this project on its own.

The sign is 7 feet tall and weighs 2,500 pounds.

It currently in front of the Salem Library Square. The next stop for the LOVE sign will be at the Salem Red Sox opening week starting April 5.

The Salem Street & General Maintenance Department, B&M Sheet Metal in Roanoke, Sun Solutions in Vinton and R.C. Restorations in Salem all helped work on the project.

