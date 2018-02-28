Macado's in Vinton nearing opening date

ROANOKE, Va. - A popular chain restaurant is about to open another location in the small town of Vinton.

Construction is almost complete on a Macado's restaurant in the old library building. Town locals say this is another place to eat and diversify their local economy.

Vinton town leaders anticipate an opening date between late March and early April after more than a year of renovations.

"I've actually been in contact with their interior designers so they're actually starting to make connections with Vinton Memorabilia on how the design and look in the interior will look. They've announced their hiring plans for staffing the facility. So all those are good indications they're getting close," said Richard Peters-asst.town manager/director of economic development.

Restaurant locations expand into Roanoke, the New River Valley and Charlotte.

