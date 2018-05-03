Mad Stone Bloods gang members sentenced for smuggling drugs into Virginia prisons

ROANOKE, Va. - Five members of the Mad Stone Bloods gang will spend time behind bars for smuggling drugs into Virginia prisons.

They smuggled drugs and other contraband into the prisons, and helped facilitate the sale of drugs outside the prisons, with the help of complicit corrections officers.

Clifford Alexander Jennings, aka Big Cliff, 48, of Salem, was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison on narcotics conspiracy offenses.

Jermaine Shiquill Epps, aka Money, 28, of Madison Heights, was sentenced to serve two years in prison on a drug conspiracy conviction.

Ronnie Monroe Nicholas Jr., aka RG, 37, of Crewe, Virginia, was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison on a racketeering conspiracy conviction.

Terrance Nathaniel Brown, aka War, 29, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison on a drug conspiracy conviction.

Michael Jamal Jones, aka M. Stone, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced to serve 41 months in prison on a drug conspiracy conviction.

According to admissions made in connection with the guilty pleas of Nicolas and Epps, and the evidence presented at the trials of Brown, Jennings, and Jones, the MSB gang operates in Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Maryland, and engages in activities involving murder, drug trafficking, wire fraud and mail fraud both in and outside of prisons.

The gang’s national leaders are based in New York and MSB leaders in Virginia report to those New York leaders.



According to admissions made in connection with the guilty pleas of Nicolas and Epps, and the evidence presented at the trials of Brown, Jennings, and Jones, the Mad Stone Bloods conspired to sell cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

In addition, gang members conspired with Virginia Department of Corrections employees, including correctional officers and an inmate counselor, to smuggle controlled substances, cellphones and accessories and other contraband into various Virginia Correctional facilities to help incarcerated MSB members.

