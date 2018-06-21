Magnets USA to invest $1.5 million in its Roanoke County operation

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Magnets USA is set to invest $1.5 million in its Roanoke County operation, Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday morning.

Magnets USA makes magnetic and paper promotional products, as well as items like knives. Most of their clients are in the real estate industry.

The company has already purchased equipment to increase capacity, including a digital press, laser engraver, and a customized enterprise resource planning system that will replace all of its current processes. Other additions are slated for this year.

The company’s 70 employees will be retrained to operate the new machinery and systems with support from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.



