Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia raises nearly a hundred grand, honors fundraisers

Making a wish and making a difference.

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia honored local women who have raised nearly $100,000 to grant the wishes of sick children.

The nonprofit hosted its inaugural "wish circle luncheon" to honor the ladies Thursday afternoon in the Roanoke City Market Building.

Sarah Coleman was named the Fairy Godmother for raising the most money - more than $30,000 on her own.

Coleman's son was granted a wish in 2017.

“He passed away two months after our wish trip and the trip just I gave our family so many special memories. The organization just touched our family deeply, so once he passed we knew immediately that we wanted to give back and help other kids in his memory,” Coleman said.

Along with Coleman, Make-A-Wish honored Jaime Clark, Katy Cookston, Kristin Elder, Robin Kahl and Misty Reed.

On average, each wish costs the nonprofit $10,000.

10 News Anchor Lindsey Ward had the honor of emceeing Thursday's event.

