Man accused in Bent Mountain triple slayings waives right to speedy trial

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.- - The man charged with killing three friends on Bent Mountain was back before a judge for pretrial motions. Trevor Charles waived his right to a speedy trial in a Roanoke County courtroom Thursday.

Prosecutors says the 18-year-old gunned down Miranda Trump, Brandon Dekle and Cole Kennedy in June.

His attorney says it could be at least a year before the trial starts.

"In a case like this, you can expect there's always going to be a waiver of speedy trial if you're charged with capital murder. it just takes a lot of time and work to get the case together," said Deborah Caldwell-Bono.

Charles is charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder in the case.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.