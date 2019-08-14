Man arrested after barricading himself inside Northwest Roanoke apartment

ROANOKE, Va. - A man is facing charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Authorities say it all started when officers tried to stop the man for a traffic violation around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. He then reportedly ran into Salem View Apartments on Panorama Avenue and barricaded himself inside one of the units.

After a short time, officers say he was arrested.

He is facing several charges, including felony eluding, a hazardous moving violation, speeding, being a habitual offender on top of outstanding warrants.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect.

