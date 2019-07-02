Man arrested after threatening Botetourt County deputies with rifle, crossbow

FINCASTLE, Va. - A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened Botetourt County deputies with a crossbow and a rifle during an hourslong standoff Tuesday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a domestic situation on Big Springs Road in Fincastle just before 7 a.m. A 911 call was disconnected before they could receive information.

A man described as agitated reportedly met arriving deputies outside. He was later identified as John McCarty, 55, of Fincastle.

McCarty went inside the home, came back out with a gun and demanded deputies to leave, according to authorities.

Authorities requested backup, and as more deputies arrived, McCarty kept going in and out of the home using a parked car as cover. Deputies say at one point he grabbed a crossbow and went back inside and refused to come out.

While McCarty was inside, deputies say they could see him through a window holding what looked like a gun. He reportedly made threats to shoot deputies at the scene.

McCarty then loaded the crossbow and put it through the window, according to authorities. Deputies took cover and starting negotiating with him to come out.

At 9:15 a.m. McCarty came outside and was arrested without further incident. Deputies then recovered the gun, which was a 22-caliber air rifle and the crossbow.

McCarty was taken to the Botetourt Craig County Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond for brandishing a gun and willfully or maliciously prevent or obstructing someone from calling law enforcement.

