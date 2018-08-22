Man arrested after two Roanoke robberies in one day

ROANOKE, Va. - Police arrested a man they say is responsible for both a bank robbery and a store robbery on Tuesday.

At 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at a business in the 5000 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

The store clerk told officers that during a transaction, the suspect reached into the cash register, grabbed cash from the drawer and left the store's parking lot in a dark colored sedan.

Officers determined the suspect was 46-year-old Stewart Jamison, the same man wanted in connection with Tuesday's bank robbery in downtown Roanoke.

Officers found the vehicle involved in the robbery at the Embassy Inn on Melrose Avenue.

Jamison was found in the Embassy Inn and taken into custody without incident.

Roanoke Police say they are searching for a man after a bank robbery in downtown Roanoke.

Just before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, police say they responded to a reported bank robbery in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SW.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Stewart Jamison entered the bank and after talking with a bank employee, he showed them a note that declared his intention to rob the bank.

Police say no weapon was seen or referenced.

Roanoke police say Jamison is wanted on robbery charges in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.

