Man arrested after using note to try and rob Roanoke bar, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke man attempted to rob a bar with a note Thursday night, according to Roanoke police.

At about 10 p.m. police were notified of an attempted robbery at 213 Lux Lounge.

Police were told that a man who had been at the restaurant for some time left, and when he came back a short time later, he showed a message to an employee demanding money.

The manager was notified and the subject left, nothing was taken, according to police.

Police then found the man, 24-year-old Joshua Legans, near the business.

Legans faces one count of attempted robbery in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is encouraged to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2211.

