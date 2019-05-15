Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly downtown Roanoke hit-and-run crash

ROANOKE, Va. - Three months after a deadly hit-and-run crash, Roanoke police arrested the man they say is responsible.

Gene Gallimore, 59, of Roanoke, faces a charge of felony hit-and-run and driving without an operator's license in connection with the Feb. 13 crash that killed 58-year-old Linda Pierson.

The crash happened in the intersection of 5th Street and Campbell Avenue SW.

Police previously announced that they had identified a person of interest in the case.

