Man arrested, charged with murder nearly 14 months after deadly Roanoke County shooting

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Police arrested a Salem man Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge more than a year after a triple shooting at a house party in Roanoke County.

Patrick McDonald, 29, was arrested in connection to the death of Keonte Johnson.

The May 14, 2018, shooting sent shock waves through the community.

Johnson, 23, of Salem, was shot and killed at a home on Enon Drive near Walrond Pond in Hollins. Johnson had celebrated his birthday the day before.

Two other people were hurt and eight people were inside the home when it happened.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between the two men and there are no other suspects in the case.

Police responded to the home at about 4:10 a.m. in response to a report about a loud party and spoke with residents. No enforcement action was taken, according to police.

A few hours later, just before 7 a.m., police responded again to the residence after reports of shots fired.

McDonald was released on bond.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.