Man arrested, charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Henry High School student

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a Patrick Henry High School student, according to Roanoke police.

This comes after Tyler Polumbo, a 16-year-old Patrick Henry student, was gunned down in Grandin Village on May 31, according to authorities.

Police say Demarcus Glenn of Roanoke was arrested at a home in the 800 block of Pinewood Drive NW without incident and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Polumbo on Tuesday.

Authorities say this incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

