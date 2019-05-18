Man charged with abduction, assault in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police said Saturday that they arrested a man who they believe abducted and assaulted a woman.

Joshua Paul Roberts, 29, is facing charges for domestic assault and battery, felony abduction and a charge for not letting the victim call 911. Roberts is also wanted in Roanoke City for failure to appear in court.

A police spokeswoman said officers went to a home in the 2500 block of Rutrough Road at 12:45 a.m. for a report of a domestic situation. They found a woman who had left the home and was walking down the road.

Police said Roberts, who was believed to be armed, was inside the home but was not responding. Six hours after arriving, and after continuing to issue commands with no response, police and SWAT team members used tear gas inside the home.

They took the man into custody and no injuries were reported.

