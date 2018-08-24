Man arrested, woman hospitalized after Friday morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - Police arrested a 25-year-old man they say shot a woman in Roanoke on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4500 block of Melrose Avenue NW around 10 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot in her upper body, according to police.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Percy Young III, of Roanoke, faces one charge of malicious wounding.

Police said Young and the woman knew each other before Friday's shooting.

