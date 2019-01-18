Man at center of carjacking, robbery, Roanoke standoff to spend 21 years in prison

LYCNHBURG, Va. - The man who carjacked and robbed a 76-year-old woman in Lynchburg then robbed another woman in Roanoke and was at the center of a police standoff now knows how long he will be in prison for his crimes.

Alex James Joe, 19, was sentenced by Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge R. Edwin Burnette Jr. to 58 years in prison, with 37 suspended, resulting in 21 years of incarceration.

On March 13, at about 9:30 p.m., Joe, a 17-year-old-girl and a 2-year-old child approached a 75-year-old woman outside the Food Lion on Florida Avenue asking for a ride.

When the woman drove them to the Greater Brookeville Church down the street, Joe pulled out a gun and took the car from her, with the teenage girl and 2-year-old still in the car.

He also didn't allow the woman to take her purse, which included her credit card and driver's license.

About 3 1/2 hours after the carjacking, Lynchburg police were alerted by Roanoke police to a robbery in downtown Roanoke by a man and woman in a car that matched the description of the car Joe stole.

That car was found by Roanoke police behind the Rodeway Inn.

Joe, the girl and the child were found in one of the motel's rooms.

However, they would not leave the room, which prompted more officers to respond to the scene.

Eventually, officers made contact with the suspects and they were taken into custody around 7:40 a.m.

Joe admitted to officers that he carjacking happened in Lynchburg and he used the stolen credit car to pay for gas.

Joe was sentenced as follows for his crimes:

-- Carjacking, 25 years with 19 years suspended

-- Robbery, 20 years with 14 years suspended

-- Use of a firearm in the commission of a carjacking, three years of mandatory minimum time

-- Use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery – second or subsequent offense, five years of mandatory minimum time

-- Credit card theft, five years with four years suspended.

As conditions of his suspended sentences, Joe must submit to 24 months of supervised probation upon his release, 40 years of good behavior, pay restitution to the victim through the court and have no contact with the victim.

