Man dead after police say he pointed semi-automatic pistol at officer in Krispy Kreme

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia State Police say a man is dead after he became confrontational and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at an officer, who then shot him.

The Roanoke City Police Department responded to a call for trespassing when they were told a man, later identified as 28-year-old Chase Austin, was banned from the Krispy Kreme off Hershberger Road but refused to leave.

A responding officer found Austin and started talking with him. Austin then reportedly became confrontational and pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at the officer.

Authorities say the officer then shot at Austin, who ran away from the scene after being shot. The officer went after him, and Austin was taken into custody. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Police say Austin was wanted on several charges and was in possession of a gun that was stolen from a car within Roanoke's city limits.

Austin has a long list of criminal charges, including assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

As part of the Roanoke Police Department policy, the officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation has been completed. Once the investigation is complete, the Virginia State Police will release the findings of the investigation to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office in Roanoke.

While responding to the incident, a Roanoke police officer was involved in a four-car crash. Several minor injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.