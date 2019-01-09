Man faces felony charges after police say he shot another man in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A man accused of shooting and hurting another man in downtown Roanoke now faces felony charges.

This week, a grand jury indicted Michael Armstead, of Lynchburg, for attempted first-degree murder.

Authorities say Armstead shot John Perdue on December 12 at the intersection of 3rd Street and Campbell Avenue.

Officers found Perdue bleeding and lying on the ground and captured Armstead as he ran from the scene. Police say the two men knew each other.

