Man facing multiple charges after police say he held a woman captive, attacked rescuer with knife

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say Jesus Alvarado is recovering from gunshot wounds after fighting a man police say was trying to rescue a woman held against her will in Alvarado's home.

Police say he's facing abduction and malicious wounding charges, and the warrants will be served once he's out of the hospital.

Police say they responded to a reported shooting in the 2100 block of Tinker Driver Northeast around 11 Saturday morning.

Officers were told by witnesses the subject who was shot left that area.

After searching, police found Alvarado with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

He was then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, police saying his injuries are non life-threatening.

Further investigations by police show a woman was held against her will in Alvarado's home, and the woman's acquaintance came to help her.

It was then police say Alvarado attacked the man with a knife, and the man shot Alvarado twice.

Police say the man who came to help has not been charged so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

