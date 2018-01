ROANOKE, Va - Roanoke City Police found a man dead at the Starlight Motel on Melrose.

They found the body after reports of a robbery at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, but officers are still unsure if there was an actual robbery.

Another person was taken to the hospital.

Police are interviewing a possible person of interest.

No arrests have been made.

.

