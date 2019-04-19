Man found dead in Vinton Kroger parking lot; police investigating

VINTON, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Vinton Kroger parking lot early Friday morning.

At 1:43 a.m. Vinton police officers were dispatched to Lake Drive Plaza for a man lying down in the parking lot and not breathing.

Vinton First Aid crew members responded and determined the man was dead.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and the manner of death.

Police say preliminary findings indicate the man had been shopping at the Kroger before being found unresponsive in the parking lot.

Authorities are withholding his identity until next of kin can be notified.



