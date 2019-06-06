Man hospitalized after being hit by state police car in Roanoke during second run from authorities

ROANOKE, Va. - A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a Virginia State Police car during his second run from authorities in Roanoke Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a state police trooper stopped Alexander Ramsey during a traffic stop around 1 p.m. on Melrose Avenue at Greenridge Road in Roanoke.

When the trooper ran Ramsey's information, she reportedly discovered that he was wanted for charges in Roanoke and Roanoke County.

The trooper asked Ramsey to get out of the car, and he then ran away from the scene, according to police. Authorities say the trooper detained another person that was in the car and did not run after Ramsey.

Roanoke and state police officers soon found Ramsey in the area and he was arrested by the Roanoke City Police Department around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say Ramsey was then taken to Roanoke City Jail for processing, but as the car door opened, he ran away again. He was reportedly chased by the Roanoke County Sheriff's Office and state police.

As Ramsey was running across the road, he was hit by a state police car responding to help with the situation, according to authorities. He was then taken into custody and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

State police say Ramsey has been charged with the outstanding warrants for Roanoke, Roanoke County and 12 charges stemming from the traffic stop as well as the attempted escape.

The situation is still under investigation by state police.

