Man hospitalized after early-morning house fire near Salem VA Medical Center

ROANOKE, Va. - One man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire early Monday morning.

At about 5:38 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS, with help from the Salem Fire & EMS Department, responded to a house fire in the 2300 block of Bainbridge Drive NW.

At least one dog died in the fire, but first responders were able to rescue some puppies.

A woman who was also inside the home at the time of the fire escaped unharmed.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.