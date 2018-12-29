Man hospitalized after shooting, Roanoke police say

ROANOKE, Va. - A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting Friday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police responded to a report about a shooting in the 4800 block of Valley View Boulevard NW just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. Police said anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2212.

