Man in court for beating up veteran, tying him up, and setting Roanoke apartment on fire

ROANOKE, Va. - A man accused of beating up another man and setting his Roanoke apartment on fire is set to appear in court Tuesday.

There's a pre-sentencing hearing scheduled for 22-year-old Omarr Martin.

He has pleaded no contest to wounding and arson charges. He's facing five years to life in prison for beating up 72-year-old veteran Skip Kakert in 2017.

Prosecutors have confirmed what 10 News has previously reported. The two had an argument, Martin beat up Kakert, tied up his wrists and ankles, and left him for dead in his bathtub while Martin set the apartment on fire.

