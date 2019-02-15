Man in custody after Salem officers say he sped away after being pulled over

SALEM, Va. - A man is in custody after authorities say he sped away from officers Thursday, according to city officials.

Authorities say they pulled over a black BMW for a routine traffic violation on Polar Lane near Kevin Drive around 2:15 p.m. Officers say that as they approached the car, it sped away.

Officials say Salem police then contacted Roanoke County police, who picked up the pursuit in the county and pulled the car over.

The driver, Wesley Shirkey, 31, has been charged with eluding police and driving with a revoked license. He was also charged on two existing warrants for failure to appear and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Shirkey is being held at the Roanoke County/Salem jail, according to authorities.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.