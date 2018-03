ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke man is in the hospital after a single-car crash Sunday morning.

Police say his car hit a light pole and Kerns Road and Main Street. They say the man appeared to be under the influence.

The section of the road he hit will be closed until AEP crews can make repairs. The man's injuries are not considered serious.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.