Man killed in morning stabbing, Roanoke police say

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 300 block of Walnut Avenue SE for a report of a stabbing. Once they arrived, they found a man who had multiple stab wounds.

The man, who has not been named at this time, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have a person of interest in custody but have not yet released any more information.

