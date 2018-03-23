Man pleads guilty to killing Roanoke woman, will spend 20 years in prison

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The man accused of murdering a Roanoke mother will spend the next two decades in prison.

In Franklin County on Thursday, Lamarre Camper pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Brittany Freeny.

The 50-year-old apologized to her family members in court.

Camper and Freeny were last seen together on May 1, 2017, and her body was found two days later in Boones Mill.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.