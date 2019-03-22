Man rescued from manhole at Roanoke County construction site

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A man is in the hospital after being rescued from a manhole at a construction site in Roanoke County on Friday afternoon.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 12:05 p.m. to the area of Brookside Park off Verndale Drive, in the Hollins area of the county.

Rescue crews found the man conscious, about 3 feet below ground level, according to the fire department.

It took about 45 minutes to remove the man from the hole.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

