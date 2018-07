ROANOKE, Va. - A man will spend 35 years in prison for a deadly 2017 shooting at Roanoke's Jamestown Apartments.

A judge sentenced Jonathan Gurley, 34, on Thursday for the second-degree murder of Timothy Duncan last year.

Duncan was found shot lying in the middle of Queen Anne Drive on April 14, 2017, and later died at the hospital.

Gurley pleaded guilty to the murder and weapons charges in March.



