Man shot multiple times in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before midnight in the 2700 block of 10th Street, which is near the Hillcrest Avenue intersection.

28-year-old Roanoke resident Juan Lopez-Velasquez was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds. It's not known now how badly he is hurt.

Police, along with a SWAT team, executed a search warrant early Thursday morning at the Pine Tree mobile home park in Roanoke County, in connection to this shooting. Police had information that a possible suspect could be at that location.

Though they have not arrested anyone at this time, police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community due to this incident.

