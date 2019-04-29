Man shot while reportedly getting out of his car in northwest Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - Police are investigating after a man was shot in northwest Roanoke Saturday night, according to police.

Authorities responded to the 1000 block of Orange Ave. NW for a reported shooting around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The victim told officers that he was getting out of his car when he heard gunshots right before he was hit. He told police that he did not see who shot him or anyone else involved.

So far, authorities say the investigation shows that the victim was not targeted in this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

