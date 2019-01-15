Man stole a Roanoke church van and drove it to a hotel, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - Police are asking for help identifying a man they say stole a church van.

Roanoke police posted the picture above in an attempt to identify the man riding a bike.

Police say he took a van from a church on King Street NE and drove it to a nearby hotel on Orange Avenue NW.

The van was recovered by police at the hotel.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500 and refer to case number 19-004585.

