Man wanted in connection with Roanoke shooting over parking spot has been arrested

ROANOKE, Va. - A man wanted in connection with a Roanoke shooting over a parking spot in May has been arrested, according to police.

The arrest stems from a May 29 shooting. Witnesses told 10 News that the shooting followed a fight over a parking spot at Bob and Cheryl's Restaurant. The shooting sent three people to a hospital.

Anthony Barnett, 32, Lamar Barnett, 34 and Floyd Harris, 39 all face malicious wounding by mob and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding charges. Harris was arrested in May, and Lamar Barnett was arrested at the end of June.

Anthony Barnett was arrested Saturday around 5:45 p.m. when a Roanoke officer was patrolling Salem Turnpike NW and saw a car that matched the description of Anthony Barnett's car. The driver also matched Anthony Barnett's physical description.

Authorities say the officer tried to pull Anthony Barnett over but he refused to stop. Police chased the car until it stopped at a parking lot in the 4300 block of Garst Mill Road in Roanoke County.

Anthony Barnett then ran away, but officers say they were able to take him into custody and serve outstanding warrants. He is now facing additional charges of felony eluding, obstruction of justice and possession of narcotics.

