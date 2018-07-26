Man who fell nearly 100 feet off McAfee Knob dies

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The hiker who fell about 100 feet off McAfee Knob has died.

Greg Marr Sr. died Tuesday, according to the man's son, Greg Marr Jr.

The Tallahassee, Florida native had hiked on the Appalachian Trail nearly 20 times before, according to The Voice of Freedom Today.

After Marr's fall, the rescue team made contact with him, rendered aid and began to carry him down the mountain, where he was eventually flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

