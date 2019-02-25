Man who shot a Virginia police officer believed to be in Roanoke/Lynchburg area, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - State police say the West Virginia man wanted for shooting a Bluefield, Virginia police officer earlier this month may be hiding in the Roanoke/Lynchburg area.

Donquale "DJ" Gray, 25, of Bluefield, West Virginia, is wanted in Virginia for the attempted capital murder of a police officer and there is a $20,000 reward being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Virginia State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, West Virginia State Police and local law enforcement on both sides of the state line have been following up on dozens of tips related to the possible whereabouts of Gray.

Most recently, Gray's been living in Bluefield, but he is originally from Chicago and is known to visit family and friends there.

Gray shot a 29-year-old police officer on the night of Feb. 16 during a traffic stop on Route 460 near Exit 3 in the town of Bluefield, Virginia, according to police.

The officer is still recovering. For his safety, the officer's name is not being released at this time.

Gray was the passenger in a 2008 Toyota Yaris that the officer had stopped for an equipment violation at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Police say Gray shot the officer as the officer was standing outside the vehicle on the driver's side.

The officer who was hit and a second Bluefield, Virginia, officer, who had responded to assist with the traffic stop, returned fire.

The Toyota's driver got out of the vehicle and surrendered.

Gray got into the driver's seat and drove off.

The Toyota was found abandoned a few hours later in Bluefield, West Virginia.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for a traffic violation and released. He was not injured in the shooting. Nor was the other officer at the scene.

If you have information about where Gray may be, police ask you to send tips to either usms84.tips@usdoj.gov or questions@vsp.virginia.gov

Should the information be of a critical or urgent nature, please call 911 or local law enforcement directly.

