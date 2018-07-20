Manhunt underway near Northside High

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are searching for a wanted person near Northside High School.

There is a large police presence off of Peters Creek Road between Thirlane Road and Northside High School Road. State police are also responding.

Police are telling people who live on Northside High School Road to stay inside their homes. Officers are working to block off that road, according to a dispatch supervisor.

The person ran from a Roanoke County police officer, according to police.

Dispatchers could not provide any further information on the suspect, but 10 News is working for you to get that information.

The school is empty.

