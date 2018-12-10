Many roads in severe condition as refreezing begins

Many roads throughout the area are in severe condition Monday morning.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are plowing and treating roads in 12-hour shifts around the clock.

Interstates and main roads are plowed, but watch out for slush and slick spots due to overnight refreezing.

Plowing is expected to begin Monday morning on neighborhood streets. They are currently covered in deep snow and most have not been touched yet.

Avoid driving if possible. If you must, here are some tips for driving in the snow.

Click here to see the current list of road conditions.

