Massive tanker fire blocks stretch of Route 220 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Emergency crews are responding to a massive tanker fire that is blocking a stretch of Route 220 in Botetourt County on Wednesday morning.

The 2700 block of Route 220, also known in that area as Botetourt Road, is closed in both directions. That's just north of Fincastle.

The fuel tanker truck ran off the road just before 6:30 a.m., rupturing its trailer and catching fire. The estimated 8,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel has started to burn, flowing downhill and threatening structures in the area.

Joe Brinley

Fuel got into the pipe, which superheated and caused a culvert to collapse under the northbound side of the roadway, according to Botetourt County Fire-EMS Chief Jason Ferguson.

The driver is out of the vehicle and was not hurt. No homes or other structures have been burned at this time.

Joe Brinley

The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour. Expect long-term lane closures.

People who live in the area were alerted via the reverse 911 emergency system. No one has been evacuated.

Avoid the area if possible.

